Matthew McConaughey reveals where his famous ‘Alright, Alright, Alright’ dialogue came from

Matthew McConaughey recently revealed the origins of his popular dialogue “Alright, Alright, Alright.” Read ahead to know what the actor said.

Matthew McConaughey finally revealed how his famous line came to be! During a new interview with NBC News’ Sunday Today With Willie Geist, the 50-year-old actor revealed how he came up with the famous “Alright, Alright, Alright” in one of his first movies Dazed and Confused. “The first three words I ever said on film,” Matthew recalled. “There was not a word written for that entire scene. That’s what [David] Wooderson is about, his car.”

“And I said, ‘Well, I’m in my 1970 Chevelle. There’s one.’ I said, ‘Wooderson’s about getting high.’ I said, ‘Well, Slater’s riding shotgun and he’s always got a doobie rolled up.’ I said, ‘Wooderson’s about rock and roll.’ I said, ‘I got Ted Nugent’s Stranglehold in the 8-track. Here’s three,’” Matthew continued. “And then I heard, ‘Action,’ and I looked up: ‘Alright, alright, alright.’” 27 years later, Matthew doesn’t mind fans still quoting the line to him. “I hear it, I get pictures, people have it tattooed in very sensational places on their body,” Matthew shared.

In case you missed it, last week, Matthew McConaughey revealed that there was a time when he thought about leaving show business and taking up a much different career. In the newest episode of Apple TV+’s The Oprah Conversation, via EW, the 50-year-old Oscar winner shared that he actually almost called it quits for real while he was trying to break away from romantic comedies.

“I dabbled with thinking about other careers,” he shared, revealing that the careers he was considering included high school football coach, symphony orchestra leader, a wildlife guide, and schoolteacher. He was steadfast in his decision at the time, saying that “I was not going back.”

ALSO READ: Matthew McConaughey OPENS UP about childhood abuse; Says he was ‘molested by a man at 18 while unconscious’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×