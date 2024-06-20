Matthew McConaughey Reveals Why He Nearly Considered Quitting Acting During His 2-Year Break From Hollywood: 'I Wanted To Try Some Other Stuff'

Matthew McConaughey is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood today. McConaughey has successfully left a mark on cinema with his genius acting skills and remarkable performances. The Academy Award-winning star has acted in several influential films, many of which have become truly iconic.

However, one would be shocked to learn that he nearly considered quitting his celebrated acting career during his reported two-year hiatus from the film industry. The Interstellar movie star recently revealed he took a two-year break from Hollywood because he wanted to "try other stuff" and not just star in romantic comedies, noting that even though those movies were successful, he wanted to try new things.

Matthew McConaughey shares why he nearly considered quitting his acting career

Matthew McConaughey has proved that nothing is impossible for him; he can act in any genre of movies and play any role with extraordinary resilience. McConaughey recently shared why he once took a two-year break from Hollywood.

During his conversation with actor Glen Powell for Interview magazine, he told the star that after realizing he was doing many rom-com movies, noting that "those were some solid hits" for him, he decided to try something different.

The Paperboy movie actor admitted that when he didn't find those opportunities to try different roles and projects, he eventually decided to "leave Hollywood for two years," noting, "I’ve usually zigged when I felt like Hollywood wanted me to zag."

Powell then asked him what it was like during his break, after which McConaughey responded, "Dude, it was scary," adding that he talked a lot with his wife Camila Alves about needing to find a "new vocation."

The Dazed and Confused movie star even recalled he told his wife, Alves, that he was considering teaching 'high school classes' and even thought of working as a 'wildlife guide' while on break.

He said, "I honestly thought, 'I stepped out of Hollywood. I got out of my lane.' The lane Hollywood said I should stay in, and Hollywood’s like, 'Well, f**k you, dude. You should have stayed in your lane. Later.'"

Matthew McConaughey revealed it was 'scary' when he took a break from Hollywood

During his candid conversation with Glen Powell about his 2-year hiatus from the Hollywood film industry, Matthew McConaughey said that although he took the break for a reason—due to not receiving different opportunities—his time away from the industry was "scary."

However, McConaughey said he was determined to stick with his decision and not give up, saying, "I made up my mind that that’s what I needed to do, so I wasn’t going to pull the parachute and quit the mission I was on. But it was scary because I didn’t know if I was ever going to get out of the desert."

Matthew McConaughey has been married to Camila Alves since 2012. The couple is proud parents to three children, Levi, Vida, and Livingston.