Matthew McConaughey REVEALS why he ‘never felt like a victim’ after horrific sexual abuse incident at age 18

Matthew McConaughey recently opened up about being molested at age 15 and 18, and said that he doesn’t choose to see himself as a victim of abuse.

When Matthew McConaughey revealed he was sexually abused as a teen in his memoir, Greenlights, the actor chose not to share the details of the incidents, and now he's revealed why. But, during an appearance on the Tamron Hall show, the True Detective star explained, "Ultimately, there's nothing that I feel is constructive about the details." "I feel like those details unless I had a really good constructive way that I saw it that could be relatable to other people, I felt like those details could have just been grabbed and reported for voyeurism," the 51-year-old said.

"They could've been the thing that every single show was going to go 'Read about the details of when Matthew was molested,' or 'Read about when he got blackmailed,' and that's the wrong headline." Matthew added that it would've been incorrect because he never "felt like a victim" of sexual violence. He continued, "Was I victimized in those two situations? Sure. But that doesn't mean that I've carried on through my life the feeling of 'oh I was victimized,' or 'oh I was a victim,' or that those two unfortunate events have turned me into the man that I am or are even an excuse."

"Those two events happened to me at 15 and 18. If they would've happened to me younger maybe I would've been more confused. When they happened to me, it was very clear to me, that they were wrong, that they were not ideal, that they were not how it's supposed to be," Matthew reasoned. "So I think having that clarity means that it's probably why it didn't stick with me and confuse me later on or left me having a non-realistic view of the way the world is supposed to work."

For the unversed, the Dallas Buyers Club actor is happily married to wife Camila Alves, with whom he shares three kids, Levi Alves McConaughey, 12, Vida Alves McConaughey, 10, and Livingston Alves McConaughey, 7. He told Tamron that she came into his life at the right time, explaining, "It was a time, and I think we've all been through it, where I was looking for the one. I was looking for it. At every red light, at every party, at the produce section...all of a sudden, you do go ‘Well, wait a minute, who am I? I'm trying. I am too impressed, I'm not involved, I'm not secure enough to be in my own space.' And so when I quit looking and trying, that's when she showed up."

