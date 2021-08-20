Matthew McConaughey shares WILD story behind his casting in 1994 horror film Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Matthew McConaughey recently opened up about landing his iconic role as the lead villain in the 1994 film Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Taking to his YouTube channel today, the 51-year-old actor got candid about the wild story behind his casting. “I had already done Dazed and Confused the summer before in Austin, Texas,” he shared. “Now I went back to school, graduated my senior year and had my U-Haul packed up and just as I was about to drive out to Hollywood to try to get a job, I got offered this role in this horror picture,” he added.

Matthew was originally asked for suggestions on people who could play the lead killer, Vilmer Slaughter, and told director Kim Henkel a few names and left. But as he thought about it, it figured he could also play the part. “As I got to the end of the curb to my truck — which already had my U-Haul packed up to come to California behind it — I said, "I should try out for that role,’” he explained, also adding that he needed an actress to play opposite him for the last-minute audition.

He continued, “The girl who was the secretary goes ‘I’ll do it!’ and I said ‘Okay’ and right then I ran to the kitchen that was in this house where the office was, grabbed a big tablespoon out of the drawer, came back in and just pinned her into the corner and acted like it was a weapon,” he said. “And did it until she, like, cried,” he explained. “Kim was like, ‘That was good,’ and the girl was like, ‘Yeah that was really good you really scared me!” Matthew said. He ultimately landed the role, opposite Renee Zellweger.

Also Read: Matthew McConaughey running for Texas governor next term? Actor says it’s ‘a true consideration’