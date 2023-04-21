Matthew McConaughey spends romantic time with his wife Camila amidst Yellowstone controversy

Matthew McConaughey is in the midst of work commitments and handling his own personal affairs. Between promoting his next children's book and working on an untitled Yellowstone spin-off project, Matthew McConaughey has a lot going on recently.

But what is important is giving time and support to those who care for you. This is exactly what the actor from Dazed and Confused did as he revealed a snapshot of himself and his wife Camila Alves at the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Matthew McConaughey posted for his wife, Camila with an appreciation caption

in a recent Instagram post that was published to his official account on April 6. The model was shown supporting Matthew by encircling him, and he looked to be paying attention to the task at hand.

The Academy Award winner didn't glance at Camila, but he did utilize a common sports analogy to explain how fortunate he felt to have her at his side. Matthew captioned the picture, "Hole in one," while referring to the idiom from golf.

Audience reaction to his post:

People went to the comments section after discovering it since it's uncommon to see the author of Greenlights and the co-author of Just Try One Bite together on social media. They not only enjoyed seeing them at the well-attended event, but many of them expressed their affection for them in general.

The couple’s love-filled journey of 10 years

Everyone naturally reflects on their journey to where they are now after witnessing Matthew and Camila's love for one another. They began dating in the spring of 2006, and two years later, they got married and welcomed their daughter Vida and son Levi into the world.



The marriage took place in 2012, after the proposal in 2011. When their son Livingston was born a few months later, their family was complete.