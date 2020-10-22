Matthew McConaughey talks about being sexually abused as a teen in his book 'GreenLight'

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has revealed that he was a victim of sexual abuse several times during his teenage years.

In his new memoir, "Greenlights", McConaughey opened up about being sexually abused, reports variety.com.

In the beginning of the book, McConaughey shares several facts about himself, which include his personal experience with sexual abuse. He revealed that his first time having sex was not consensual and that he was "blackmailed" into it.

"I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15. I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that's not the case," McConaughey writes in his memoir.

McConaughey also revealed that he was "molested by a man when (he) was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van".

He didn't include many more details about his experience, but McConaughey shared that he does not consider himself a victim of the situations.

"I've never felt like a victim. I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy," McConaughey said.

The actor also opened up about his parents' tumultuous relationship, his marriage to Camila Alves and his personal philosophy in the memoir.

