Matthew McConaughey TEASES about his Rom Com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 2; Says We could easily do a sequel

In a recent interview, Matthew McConaughey hinted at a possible How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel despite swearing off romantic-comedy films.

Matthew McConaughey has been opening about his career and personal life following the release of his memoir Greenlights. According to the book, the star stopped doing romantic comedies over a decade ago and he rebuilt his career into one that led him to an Oscar win. In the process, Matthew also turned down a USD 14.5 million paycheck.

Recently the actor opened up about his decision on E!’s Daily Pop and said: “No, I never regretted that.” “That was during a two-year hiatus I was taking from the romantic comedies that I’d been doing and the action-adventures I had been doing.” He added, “I was very clear…look, intellectually, that was a hard one to say ‘no’ to. Just looking at that sheer number—are you kidding me? Wow. But I knew I needed to remain on my sabbatical from the films I had been doing for my own soul. And so, no, I never regretted it. But boy, saying ‘no’ to that really solidified my stance for myself. I was like, okay, I’m not breaking now.”

Despite swearing off rom-coms, Matthew seemed open to doing a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel. “Possibly,” he said. “I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel. And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one. And it lasts! People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit.”

