Matthew McConaughey TEASES about his Rom Com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 2; Says We could easily do a sequel
Matthew McConaughey has been opening about his career and personal life following the release of his memoir Greenlights. According to the book, the star stopped doing romantic comedies over a decade ago and he rebuilt his career into one that led him to an Oscar win. In the process, Matthew also turned down a USD 14.5 million paycheck.
Recently the actor opened up about his decision on E!’s Daily Pop and said: “No, I never regretted that.” “That was during a two-year hiatus I was taking from the romantic comedies that I’d been doing and the action-adventures I had been doing.” He added, “I was very clear…look, intellectually, that was a hard one to say ‘no’ to. Just looking at that sheer number—are you kidding me? Wow. But I knew I needed to remain on my sabbatical from the films I had been doing for my own soul. And so, no, I never regretted it. But boy, saying ‘no’ to that really solidified my stance for myself. I was like, okay, I’m not breaking now.”
Despite swearing off rom-coms, Matthew seemed open to doing a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel. “Possibly,” he said. “I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel. And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one. And it lasts! People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit.”
