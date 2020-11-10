  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Matthew McConaughey TEASES about his Rom Com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 2; Says We could easily do a sequel

In a recent interview, Matthew McConaughey hinted at a possible How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel despite swearing off romantic-comedy films.
13787 reads Mumbai
Matthew McConaughey TEASES sequel to How to Lose a Guy in 10 DaysMatthew McConaughey TEASES about his Rom Com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 2; Says We could easily do a sequel
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Matthew McConaughey has been opening about his career and personal life following the release of his memoir Greenlights. According to the book, the star stopped doing romantic comedies over a decade ago and he rebuilt his career into one that led him to an Oscar win. In the process, Matthew also turned down a USD 14.5 million paycheck. 

 

Recently the actor opened up about his decision on E!’s Daily Pop and said: “No, I never regretted that.” “That was during a two-year hiatus I was taking from the romantic comedies that I’d been doing and the action-adventures I had been doing.” He added, “I was very clear…look, intellectually, that was a hard one to say ‘no’ to. Just looking at that sheer number—are you kidding me? Wow. But I knew I needed to remain on my sabbatical from the films I had been doing for my own soul. And so, no, I never regretted it. But boy, saying ‘no’ to that really solidified my stance for myself. I was like, okay, I’m not breaking now.”

 

Despite swearing off rom-coms, Matthew seemed open to doing a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel. “Possibly,” he said. “I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel. And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one. And it lasts! People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit.”

 

ALSO READ: Matthew McConaughey OPENS UP to Oprah Winfrey about leaving Hollywood to become a football coach

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :E!’s Daily Pop, Getty Images

You may like these
Matthew McConaughey REVEALS why he ‘never felt like a victim’ after horrific sexual abuse incident at age 18
Matthew McConaughey reveals where his famous ‘Alright, Alright, Alright’ dialogue came from
Matthew McConaughey thinks Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's sexual tension at Fast Times table read was palpable
Matthew McConaughey OPENS UP to Oprah Winfrey about leaving Hollywood to become a football coach
Matthew McConaughey OPENS UP about childhood abuse; Says he was ‘molested by a man at 18 while unconscious’
Matthew McConaughey talks about being sexually abused as a teen in his book 'GreenLight'
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement