Matthew McConaughey TEASES his possible Magic Mike comeback in upcoming sequel of the film

Matthew McConaughey might be reprising his role as Dallas in the new sequel of Magic Mike. Recently, the actor has voiced his interest in wanting to be part of the upcoming third part of the franchise Magic Mike's Last Dance which the lead actor Channing Tatum revealed last year that the movie's production under director Steven Soderbergh is going forward.

In a new post on Instagram, McConaughey recalled the fun times he had on the set of the first leg of the franchise as he uploaded a snap of himself beside Channing and simply captioned it, "Call me," while also tagging the actor. Fans have done their math and added two and two together as they have deduced from McConaughey's recent post that he might have hinted at the revival of his iconic role in the movie. His performance as Dallas was lauded by many as he had previously worked only in rom-coms and this role for him was a huge left turn from that.

Check out Matthew McConaughey's Instagram post below:

However, in the second part of the franchise due to his success and his subsequently busier schedule he could not star in Magic Mike XXL. McConaughey in a chat with Variety, via Comicbook, earlier this year shared his reaction when he was asked if he would be part of the upcoming sequel, "Channing Tatum, call me, bro! I haven't heard from ya!" He further clarified, "I don't know ... I'd have to read [the script] first. It was a helluva lot of fun doing the first one."

