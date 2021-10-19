Matthew McConaughey TEASES new role as BATMAN in upcoming trilogy

Matthew McConaughey finally addressed rumours that he may be the next Batman! In a new interview with radio DJ Zane Lowe, the actor was asked about his potential upcoming role and his response will actually surprise you! Matthew was seemingly hearing the rumours for the first time, he said: “I am? First I’ve heard of it, but it happens this way sometimes!” Then when Lowe suggested that maybe the rumours are false if Matthew himself has no knowledge of it, the actor chuckled and said: “Or maybe they’re right.

If you didn’t know, the award-winning actor is rumoured to be essaying the role of Harvey Dent aka Two-Face, in the upcoming “The Batman” trilogy. The superhero film follows Bruce Wayne in his second year of freeing Gotham of criminals, but after numerous murders, it becomes clear that the city is more corrupt than anticipated. The characters who are surely reprising their roles in the upcoming film are--Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

If McConaughey were to take on the role of next Batman, he would join the league of big-name stars who have played the role before him, some names include--George Clooney, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and the latest actor to defend the city of Gotham, Robert Pattinson.

