Matthew McConaughey thinks Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's sexual tension at Fast Times table read was palpable

During a recent appearance on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Matthew McConaughey quipped about the "palpable" sexual tension between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston during Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read.

If we look at the bright side of things, 2020 was a memorable year when it comes to epic reunions. The most talked-about from them all has to be not one but two reuniting moments between exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. First took place at SAG Awards 2020 backstage post their respective wins while the other occurred in September during Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read.

While big names like Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey and Shia LaBeouf were a part of the table read, all eyes were on Pitt and Aniston, who exchanged pleasantries at the beginning while the ex-couple's characters got heavily flirty. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, McConaughey was asked by a fan if he could feel the sexual tension between Brad and Jennifer during the table read.

"Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, it was so palpable," Matthew quipped with a laugh while adding, "No, it was... I noticed that after... that's what a lot of the topics were about that or about them. No, I actually didn't notice anything through the screen but that made for a good topic the next day."

Check out Matthew McConaughey talk about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's "palpable" sexual tension during Fast Times at Ridgemount High virtual table read below:

We have to agree with Matthew McConaughey as Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston left us blushing with their interaction during Fast Times at Ridgemount High virtual table read!

For the unversed, the star-studded Fast Times at Ridgemount High table read was for Sean Penn's charity CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), which is is "a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and strengthening communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis."

