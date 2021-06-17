Matthew McConaughey was sure about becoming a father at 8 years old; Describes fatherhood as ‘success’

Matthew McConaughey recently opened up about being a father and how he knew from a very early age that he wanted to be a father.

Actor Matthew McConaughey recently opened up about fatherhood. The 51-year-old Oscar winner made an appearance on Tim McGraw‘s radio show Beyond The Influence Radio and revealed that he knew he wanted children from a very early age. “For me, it was the motivation to continue, but hopefully be able to maybe evolve and improve it. It was when I was eight years old is when it hit me. I wanted to be a father,” Matthew shared. “I remember what it was. My dad was a ‘sirs,’ and ‘ma’ams’ and ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ man, and he would introduce me to his friends.”

“I’m eight years old looking up to them and shaking their hands saying, ‘Nice to meet you, sir. Nice to meet you, sir. Nice to meet you, sir,’” Matthew continued. “At that moment, I had already shaken many of his friends hands through years, but at that moment in my eight-year-old mind, what went through my mind is, ‘Oh, the common denominator about all these men that I’m saying ‘sir’ to is that they’re fathers. That’s why they’re a ‘sir.’”

If you didn’t know, Matthew shares three kids with wife Camila Alves-McConaughey – sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, 8, and daughter Vida, 11. “I remember in my eight-year-old mind going, ‘That’s when you’ve made it. That’s when you become a sir. That’s what success is,’” Matthew shared. “It hit me then, and it’s never left me as the paramount example of what being a sir or being the greatest success you can be as a man.”

