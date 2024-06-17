Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Pens Him A Touching Tribute On Father’s Day With A Sweet Throwback Picture: SEE HERE

Celebrities all around the world celebrate Father's Day by honoring their loved ones, just like how Matthew McConaughey’s son Levi posted an adorable throwback picture of the duo on the occasion of Father's Day. “Still hanging with dad," Levi wrote of his dad in the caption.

In the cute snap, a shirtless McConaughey smiled as he lay in bed with his arm around Levi as a baby while he crawled on his front with his thumb in his mouth.

His photo updates come after the father-son pair posted clips of themselves appearing together in a new Lincoln campaign for Father’s Day. In the videos, McConaughey fittingly gives Levi fatherly advice as the pair sit in a Lincoln vehicle.

More details about Matthew McConaughey’s son, Levi

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, welcomed their first child, Levi McConaughey, in July 2008. When the couple allowed Levi to join Instagram and TikTok on his 15th birthday, the dad-of-three told PEOPLE how proud he was of his elder son.

Furthermore, Matthew and Camila always wanted to instill the value of hard work in their kids. "Responsibility breeds freedom,” the Magic Mike star told Extra in 2023. "You take care of your stuff and chores; you take care of yourself; you will have more freedoms in the future.” The couple started involving Levi in their career endeavors when he was young.

Moreover, from the time he was born, Matthew shared that Levi was “outdoors as much as he is indoors." He is very close to his father and the duo often posts about each other on social media.

Levi loves Korean rap and BTS

Matthew told PEOPLE in October 2020 that it almost seemed like Levis came out of the womb as a gifted musician, as he is incredibly talented in that area. His creativity flourished mainly during the lockdown period of the pandemic era.

"In the last six months, he really got into listening to composers, and he now can listen to a movie and tell you, 'Oh, that's Hans Zimmer,' or 'That's John Williams,' “ Matthew said.

The family also enjoyed a BTS concert together in 2019 to celebrate the young musician's birthday. In fact, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Matthew shared that his son raps Korean songs and is a fan of BTS.

