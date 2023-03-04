Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila reaches home safely after turbulent flight; Plane assumed to have been struck by lightning

Not every journey is a pleasant one, despite the circumstances, if people manage to escape the odds and make it safely back home, then just be thankful for being safe and sound.

About McConaughey and Camila Alves's relationship

Brazilian model Camila Alves and American actor Matthew, share a strong bond as the couple has stayed away from ugly headlines and gave couple goals whenever they made an appearance. The couple has upheld their marriage since 2012, and ever since, they have shared a healthy relationship as husband and wife.

Tragic Turbulence faced by Model Camila Alves on Wednesday

Recently, Camila boarded a Lufthansa flight that was forced to land in Virginia after being struck by high turbulence, which resulted in directing the airplane heading for Germany into a brief free fall.

Camila Alves McConaughey made sure to share the ongoing event with her Instagram followers, showing the turmoil on board and describing her experience after the emergency landing.

Where she candidly spoke about the situation and gave a detailed explanation of what happened, further explaining that the plane had dropped 4,000 feet from its height, leading to 7 people being severely injured as they had not fastened their seat belts.

The entire plan was shaken up as everything flew around it, which was a very big gulp of fear. By maintaining surroundings privacy, model Camila showed the condition inside the plan, which she also shared over Instagram and other mediums.

One of the passengers claimed that the plane was struck by lightning, which led to the severe turbulence.

Following another turbulence in her journey on Thursday

The journey doesn’t end there. Though she was glad that she made it out safe and sound from the wrecking turbulence on Wednesday, what got the designer to question her luck again was when her rescheduled flight on Thursday was also hit by turbulence for 45 minutes while getting out of Washington, DC.

