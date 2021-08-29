Matthew Mindler: Our Idiot Brother star who went missing passes away at 19

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew Mindler, best known for his performance in Our Idiot Brother, died at the age of 19. On Thursday, August 26, local police and Millersville University, where he was enrolled as a freshman, reported the former child star missing. However, the institution confirmed Mindler's death today in a letter to the student body.

“It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time,” the email states. The email further stated, “A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time,” the statement continued. “This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community. I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time.”

Furthermore, university president Daniel A. Wubah's statement included information on where students and staff may get mental health assistance on campus. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Mindler was discovered on Saturday morning in Manor Township near campus and was sent to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for additional examination, according to the statement. Both local law enforcement and university police have been looking for the 19-year-old since late last week, with requests for help in finding his location being posted on social media.

Meanwhile, Mindler is most recognized for his role in the 2011 film Our Idiot Brother, in which he co-starred with Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, and Zooey Deschanel.

