Matthew Modine threatens to SUE his opposing candidate Fran Drescher ahead of SAG AFTRA election

Matthew Modine has threatened to sue Fran Drescher if she does not make a public apology to him by Friday. Matthew Modine has accused Fran Drescher of slander and threatened legal action just one week before the SAG-AFTRA election. A lawyer representing Matthew emailed Fran about the potential lawsuit, and the details have been made public.

According to Just Jared, the lawsuit reads, “Your defamation of Mr. Modine, your opposing candidate for SAG-AFTRA president, at the eleventh hour of the current election, is not only disgraceful and repugnant, but damaging to Mr. Modine’s professional reputation and career and hurtful to him personally and financially,” said Robert Allen, attorney for Modine’s MembershipFirst slate, in an email sent to Drescher on Thursday.

Apparently, Matthew and Fran are presently competing against each other for the SAG-AFTRA presidency. He accused her of defamation after she made disparaging remarks about him in an email to her supporters. Fran‘s remarks were in response to accusations that KTLA was not providing equal access to candidates from both parties. However, Fran's remarks, according to Matthew's lawyer, are "defamatory" since they "falsely claim that Mr. Modine and Membership First, an organization in which Mr. Modine is a major member, violated labor law and breached regulations governing the current union election."

“I’m ashamed of Fran Drescher,” Modine said as per Deadline during a MembershipFirst town hall meeting. “I’m disappointed. But she’ll be judged by the people in the world after she’s gone, or by whatever god she worships.”

Meanwhile, the ballots in the election will be counted on September 2.

