Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy; Check Out Details About FRIENDS Star Revealed in Peacock Documentary

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Matthew Perry's life is detailed in a new documentary, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy. The aforementioned documentary has been brought forth by Peacock and focuses on every little detail of the investigation into FRIENDS actor's death as well as his famed life.

In the opening scene of the documentary, Perry's childhood is highlighted. The audience then sees how Perry's childhood was in Ottawa, Canada, through images. The film further explains how his mother worked in the press office of Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and how the father of Matthew Perry worked as an actor as well as a model, which eventually dragged the young one's interest toward life in Hollywood.

After his parents were divorced, Matthew was left with no choice but to travel alone, unaccompanied, even though he was a minor, to Los Angeles. While the little Perry traveled to meet his father his lifelong loneliness tagged along with him, shows the documentary.

Viewers even hear a voiceover of Perry reading from his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which seems nothing but just an anticipation of the conditions in which he had passed away.

The documentary also takes the fans through the events in 2022 and how Mattew Perry struggled through addiction issues and the 1996 jet ski accident.

Further in the documentary Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, a doctor is even seen being interviewed who decries how quickly ketamine can lift symptoms of depression off of patients.

Moreover, the documentary then also talks about how Perry had written in his memoir “Ketamine felt like a giant exhale, like being hit in the head with a giant happy shovel.”

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy is a documentary directed by Robert Palumbo and is available on Peacock.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for this.