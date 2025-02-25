Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy – Documentary Release Date, Where to Stream and What to Expect
Read on to essential details about when and where to watch the new documentary about the later Friends actor, Matthew Perry.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Matthew Perry's death was one of the most shocking news that his global fanbase received back in 2023. And the investigation that occurred later left people even more stunned. Now delving deep into the same topic, the audience will witness those unfoldings via a new documentary.
One-hour venture titled– Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, will reportedly give a peak into the situations behind Perry’s passing, which occurred in his Pacific Palisades house.
As far as the premiere date and the question of where to watch it goes, the documentary will be premiering on February 25, 2025, on Peacock.
The venture report features actress Morgan Fairchild, who portrayed his mother in Friends, Greg Kading, who’s an ex-Los Angeles Police Department detective, and many other individuals.
His co-stars from the iconic show, including Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc are not featured in it, per reports.
For ther unversed, when it comes to the actor’s death five individuals have reportedly been charged including Kenneth Iwamasa, who was Perry’s assistant, Mark Chavez and Salvadore Plasencia, Erik Fleming, and Jasveen Sangha aka ketamine queen.
Watch the trailer below for Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy:
Stream Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy on February 25, 2025, on Peacock.
