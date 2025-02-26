Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy; New Doc Makes Major Revelation, Claims Several Ketamine Shots Were Given to Friends Star Before His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy has hit the digital screens, and with the premiere, the movie has made a major revelation about the shots of ketamine injected into the actor amid his death in October 2023.

The documentary has included insights from a former US attorney, Martin Estrada, who previously revealed that the defendant took advantage of the comedian in his final days.

During his supervision of the actor's death case, he revealed that the reports suggest the FRIENDS star was injected with ketamine 27 times, which led to his passing away in his jacuzzi.

After the Fools Rush In star passed away at the age of 54, five people were arrested in connection to the case. One of them, Jasveen Sangha, also known as the Ketamine Queen, was convicted on the grounds of supplying the drug, which was later given to Perry by his personal assistant using Dr. Plasencia's needles.

Further in the documentary, the former attorney stated, "Dr. Plasencia was very clear in text messages... that he saw this as an opportunity to make a lot of money in a short amount of time, and he allegedly did just that."

Additionally, Estrada shared that previously, when the victim was to blame for the overdose of the drug, it did not happen anymore. In today's scenarios, the drug dealers and sellers are to blame for taking advantage of the addiction issues. He continued to say, "The big takeaway from this case is that when people involved in reckless activity, whether that be drug dealing or other activity, cause the death of others, there needs to be accountability."

Advertisement

Matthew Perry gained fame by playing Chandler, the popular character in the sitcom Friends. The actor was found unresponsive in his tub and later was declared dead on October 28, 2023.