Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy; Prosecutor Blasts Defendants in New Documentary, Says They Took 'Advantage' of Friends Star

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and drugs.

A new Peacock documentary titled Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy is set to premiere in just one day. Ahead of the movie release, the former U.S. attorney has opened up about the actor's death and claimed that the defendants were taking advantage of the FRIENDS star in his final days.

Perry passed away at the age of 51 due to an overdose of ketamine in October 2023.

E. Martin Estrada, the attorney whose office has been handling the case of Perry, revealed, "One of the overall themes of our indictment is that all these defendants should have known better." He said, "They were taking advantage of an individual and letting their greed drive them to endanger Mr. Perry's life."

The Fools Rush In actor was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi on October 28, 2023, following which five defendants were taken into custody. Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's personal assistant, admitted to having been injecting drugs into the late actor's body without any medical assistance.

In the documentary, Estrada further shared that "the defendants have all been charged," and three out of them have pleaded guilty. The attorney further revealed in the film, "The big takeaway from this case is that when people are involved in reckless activity, whether that be drug dealing or other activity that causes the death of others, there needs to be accountability."

Advertisement

Apart from the lawyers, Morgan Fairchild also sat down for her byte in the documentary. The actress portrayed the role of Perry's mother in a few episodes of FRIENDS.

She said, "I was terribly proud of him. It's hard in this town to admit you've got any problem."

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy is set to premiere on February 25 on Peacock.