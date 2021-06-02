Matthew Perry and fiancée Molly Hurwitz call it quits as they SPLIT seven months after engagement

According to a latest report, Matthew Perry and literary manager Molly Hurwitz decided to end their relationship recently. However, they haven't disclosed the reason behind their split.

Matthew Perry and fiancée Molly Hurwitz are going their separate ways! The 51-year-old Friends alum and 29-year-old Molly have called off their engagement seven months after the actor popped the question. According to a latest report in People, Matthew and literary manager Molly decided to end the relationship recently. However, either of them did not disclose the reason behind their split.

The Friends actor confirmed his split from Molly to People. Speaking to the publication, Matthew said, "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best." Molly, who continues to keep her Instagram account private, has not yet addressed the split.

The former lovers have been dating since 2018 and were snapped out and about several times by the paparazzi. They got engaged in November 2020 and Matthew has even shared a couple of snaps on Instagram featuring Molly.

On his engagement to Molly, Matthew had called Molly the "greatest woman". Speaking to People at the time, Matthew had said, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The actor had even taken assistance from Molly to promote his line of Friends merchandise. Sharing a photo of Molly donning a Freinds tee back in December, he had captioned it, "You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free. (Link in bio.)"

While Matthew Perry has been in several relationships, the actor has never been married.

