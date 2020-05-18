Matthew Perry is back to online dating after breakup with girlfriend Molly Hurwitz?

Is Matthew Perry back to online dating after calling it quits with girlfriend Molly Hurwitz? Read on to find out.

Matthew Perry is back to finding love online after his recent breakup with girlfriend Molly Hurwitz. The two decided to call it quits earlier this month after dating for more than two years, and Perry is ready to get back in the dating game. Confirming Perry’s breakup to Hurwitz, an insider told Us Weekly that the Friends alum is “messaging girls and getting back into online dating again.” The source revealed that the 50-year-old actor had deleted his profile on the dating app when he and the talent manager starting seeing each other.

It was reported that the two were dating after paparazzi spotted them together at a West Hollywood restaurant in December 2019. Speaking about their relationship, a source had stated that while Hurwitz is not dating the actor for fame, she was enjoying the attention she was getting because of the relationship. The insider also mentioned that this was not the first time the talent manager was dating a Hollywood celebrity. “The guys she has dated in the past have all been in the entertainment industry,” the source said.

Another source revealed that the Emmy nominee’s friends, including his co-star Courteney Cox, were rooting for him and Hurwitz hit it off because they want Perry to settle down. The insider mentioned that the two loved each other’s company and Hurwitz had been spending a lot of time at Perry’s place. The insider suggested that she was a good influence on the actor who had struggled with addiction in the past.

