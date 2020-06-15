Matthew Perry celebrates Friends in a heartwarming post: The show that thanks to all of you, doesn't go away

Matthew Perry, who the world knows as Chandler Bing from the legendary sitcom, Friends, marvelled at how the series stays relevant even after so many years. Check out Matthew's IG post that will make Friends fans very happy.

Friends is the kind of legendary sitcom that lives on in the minds of its diehard fans, 15 years later and counting. It was one fine day in 1994 when we gave our hearts away to Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and never got it back. It's because of its relatability to the storyline and especially the characters, which is why we continue to binge-watch Friends as if it were the first time, every time.

The impact of Friends has not been relegated to the corner by the cast who understands what a giant grip the series has on the world, as a whole. All the actors of the show are currently on Instagram and from time to time, look back at their joyous time on Friends with a fondness of nostalgia. Take Matthew Perry for example! He's the last star out of the six to finally join the IG bandwagon and, at regular intervals, posts about Friends, much to the admiration of Chandler Bing enthusiasts.

His latest IG post is a photo of a Friends billboard featuring the six cast members from their season 10 photoshoot in the streets of Los Angeles as Matthew talks about the phenomenon, that was his sitcom, in his caption.

Check out Matthew Perry's IG post on Friends below:

Matthew's caption reads as, "The show that thanks to all of you, doesn't go away."

What is you favourite Chandler Bing moment from Friends? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Matthew gave a FRIENDly reminder to fans about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as he wrote on IG, "Just a FRIENDly reminder that COVID is still very much with us. Nothing has changed when it comes to that. Just because bars and restaurants are opening up, it does not mean that they are safe."

Credits :Instagram

