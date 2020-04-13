Matthew Perry channels Chandler's pink bunny from Friends to wish fans on Easter

Matthew Perry revisits "The One with the Halloween Party" to bring back Chandler the pink bunny to wish fans for Easter.

Although Friends did not have a traditional Easter episode, it sort of did have a bunny in it. For the unversed, Matthew Perry's character was forced into dressing up as a pink bunny on the occasion of Halloween. The bunny appeared in the episode, "The One with the Halloween Party" aka Friends: Season 8, Episode 6. Today, Perry decided to revisit the cringy ensemble to wish fans on the occasion of Easter. The Friends alum shared a video from the episode and wished his followers on Instagram.

Perry shared a clip from when Chandler and Ross are involved in an arm-wrestling match during the episode. Perry shared the clip and deemed himself a "fine dramatic actor." Perry's caption read, "Happy Easter! From this fine dramatic actor." We can vouch for it courtesy all the Friends episodes we've been rewatching during the quarantine. Check out Friends actor Matthew Perry's Easter wish below:

Matthew was scheduled to reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer for a special Friends reunion. While there are speculations that the filming of the reunion special has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, sources informed The Sun that the cast went into a panic state of mind after it was announced that the filming was cancelled. "There was a deep fear it may take a year or even longer to get them all back together again. Courtney immediately set up a Zoom meeting for them and they all logged on to discuss ideas - brain-storming and bringing in the producers for a session which they called a mock rehearsal and chatted for almost two hours," the source revealed.

Apparently the cast has been having daily meetings. "Jen - who has the busiest schedule of the six - has assured them she’ll do whatever she can to ensure they don’t have to wait months to get the reunion filmed. Their Zoom sessions have been brilliant fun, and there’s some hilarious material on there which they hope can be aired as either a series of teasers, or even a stand-alone special," the source added.

