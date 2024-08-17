Matthew Perry Death Case: Attorney Claims Actor Allegedly Relapsed And 'Froze' From Ketamine Dose Before Tragic Death; 'Fell Back Into Addiction'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Matthew Perry, the famous star from the acclaimed series Friends, died last year on October 28. A new development in the case of his tragic passing away shows that the actor was addicted to Ketamine and was provided with the drug by people around him.

The law enforcement agency revealed on Thursday, August 15, that the actor was allegedly heavily addicted to the above-mentioned drug, even though he claimed he had been sober for years.

US Attorney Martin Estrada has charged five people in this case during the new development. These people, shockingly, include two doctors. Estrada had also revealed during a press conference that investigators had found out Perry had relapsed by last fall.

Speaking during the press conference, Estrada mentioned that the 17 Again actor had fallen for his addictions again and the five defendants took advantage of the actor’s situation while being fully aware of what wrong deeds they were doing, only to make profits for themselves.

He named Dr. Salvador Plasencia for giving Perry more ketamine than he needed.

The US attorney further explained that the medical professional once injected The Whole Nine Yards actor with ketamine and noticed him getting frozen and his blood pressure rising as well.

However, he still left Perry more vials of the drug with Kenny Iwamasa, a long-time personal assistant of Matthew Perry, who administered the final dose of ketamine, ultimately killing Perry.

In this case, Plasencia and the “Ketamine Queen,” Jasveen Sangha, a street drug dealer— have been named to be the prime co-defendants.

They have been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Meanwhile, Plasencia alone has been charged with seven counts of distribution of ketamine.

The medical professional has also been charged with two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records that are related to the federal investigation.

Speaking of Sangha, she is charged with one count of maintaining drug-involved premises, as well as one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Ketamine Queen is also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

Following the charges, Plasencia will face up to 10 years in federal prison for each ketamine-related count, additionally, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each record falsification count.

Coming to Sangha again, she faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison with a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment, the Department of Justice has stated.

They pleaded not guilty on August 15, and their trials will be held in October.

Meanwhile, another drug broker, Erik Fleming, and Dr. Mark Chavez, who happens to be Plasencia’s co-conspirator, were also charged but struck plea deals. Kenny Iwamass was also the one to strike a plea deal.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

