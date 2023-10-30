Matthew Perry Death: FRIENDS actor's autopsy completed a day after his demise; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

The world remains in shock with the loss of shining star, Matthew Perry. The star of the all-time hit sitcom Friends passed away yesterday after a tragic accident at home. Perry, who portrayed the character of the ever-witty and charming Chandler Bing in the show, was 54 when he said goodbye to the world, leaving behind a legacy. As reported by the New York Post, Matthew Perry’s autopsy is completed. This update comes one day following the actor's death and sheds some light on the actor's untimely demise.

Matthew Perry's cause of death revealed as autopsy stands completed

The death of Matthew Perry is still under investigation. However, on Sunday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office verified to The Post that the late actor's autopsy had been completed.

As reported by the New York Post, the doctor has, however, requested additional tests, including toxicology, which might take months. The cause of death is listed as "deferred." The news of Perry’s demise came yesterday and shocked the entire world as everybody woke up to the heartbreaking news of his passing. TMZ was the first to report about the Friends veteran’s death.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry didn’t want to be remembered for his iconic show Friends; actor explained it a year before his death

Matthew Perry’s untimely demise

The Friends alum was discovered dead in his hot tub at his home in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades district shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday from an apparent drowning, as per the report.

In a statement released to People, Perry's family said, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him, and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Meanwhile, Brian Humphrey, the Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman told CNN that the request for a probable "water rescue" emergency came in at 4:07 p.m. He shared that the officials arrived to find Perry unresponsive.

Work-wise, Perry was best recognized for his ten seasons as Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 to 2004. On Sunday, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and executive producer Kevin Bright issued a heartfelt statement, commemorating the late actor.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry in FRIENDS: 6 moments where Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani were nothing short of best-friends goals