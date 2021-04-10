Matthew Perry DELETES post after sharing first picture from Friends reunion shoot

Matthew Perry deleted a picture that he shared earlier from the sets of Friends reunion that is being shot for HBO Max.

Matthew Perry who is known for essaying the fan favourite character of Chandler Bing on Friends had been the last among his co-stars to join social media. While the actor isn't very active, he is known to share a few pictures along with his furry friend often. The actor recently set social media abuzz as he shared the first picture from the Friends reunion taping but soon deleted the same. The actor's post revealed in its caption that it was indeed the Friends reunion shoot.

Perry's now deleted post showed a picture of him getting ready for the shoot as he was seen getting his makeup on. The actor in his caption wrote, "Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends." While the picture was deleted soon by Perry, it hardly took any time to send fans of the show in a frenzy considering it seemed like a major update.

None of the other actors of the show shared any update about the reunion's filming. While the Friends reunion is going to be an unscripted special, it was recently revealed by actor David Schwimmer that there may be some more surprises. The actor during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show confirmed that for a brief moment the stars may revive their beloved sitcom characters.

Recently, Greg Grande also shared a picture revealing the set along with the iconic couch in the backdrop of the fountain as seen in the theme song of the show. The picture received a lot of comments from excited fans who are eagerly waiting to see the HBO Max special.

Credits :Getty Images

