Matthew Perry didn’t want to be remembered for his iconic show Friends; actor explained it a year before his death

Matthew Perry, the actor most known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom Friends, shared his thoughts on his legacy during a podcast interview, that took place a year before his tragic passing. The interview, which took place on the Q with Tom Power podcast, explored the deeper areas of the actor's life and aspirations.

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, in his Los Angeles home due to an apparent drowning. Fans and friends have been mourning his loss. Matthew struggled with alcohol and drug abuse all his life and had been vocal about his struggles and his desire to help others. He will be remembered as a compassionate human being and a great actor.

ALSO READ: 5 Most Iconic Matthew Perry moments as Chandler Bing in Friends; #4 is HILARIOUS

Matthew Perry's desire to leave a compassionate legacy

During the podcast interview, Matthew Perry revealed his desire to be remembered as someone who lived a life full of love, meaningful connections, and a commitment to helping others. In his own words, he stated, "I want to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker... And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people."

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry in FRIENDS: 5 times Chandler Bing was a comic genius

A glimpse into Matthew Perry's remarkable journey

Matthew Perry's inclination toward helping others and his commitment to supporting those struggling with addiction and seeking recovery were central to his vision of his legacy. He expressed his pride in his ability to assist individuals battling addiction, noting, "The best thing about me, bar none, is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it." Perry also said, "When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned, and I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."

As the world mourns his loss, it's clear that his impact on those he touched will forever be remembered. Not just as an actor on a famous sitcom but as a compassionate human who helped others.

ALSO READ: 'No one was really a big fan' When Jennifer Aniston revealed that none of FRIENDS liked the opening credits scene