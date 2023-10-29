Matthew Perry in FRIENDS: 5 times Chandler Bing was a comic genius

Matthew Perry was undoubtedly one of the most brilliant actors in the industry, but undoubtedly his most iconic role remained that of Chandler Bing in the hit series FRIENDS. His beloved role in the show was as witty and funny as the actor himself. In several interviews, the showrunners revealed that many of Bing's funniest lines came from Matthew himself. In fact, his impact on his character's personality evolving throughout the seasons can't be denied. Today to honor his memory, we recount Chandler's funniest moments.

5. The one where Chandler makes fun of Ross's tan

Episode number: Season 10, Episode 3

Title: The One with Ross's Tan

Chandler can be quite empathetic at times, as witnessed in many episodes, but if you give him a chance, he will troll you like there's no tomorrow. In this episode, our dead Ross gets into a 'tanning accident' as his front becomes many shades darker than his back. As he goes to Chandler for advice, he informs both of them that he went to the tanning place Monica suggested. Without missing a beat, Bing chimes in, "Was that place 'The Sun!'"

4. The one where Chandler couldn't make fun of anyone

Episode number: Season 5, Episode 11

Title: The One with All the Resolutions

Chandler's known to be the most sarcastic one in the group, but what happens when you take away his sole power? In this episode the gang made resolutions, but perhaps the most difficult of them all was Chandler's. He had a bet with Ross, that he's capable of going a full year without making jokes about his friends. As you might have guessed, he lost that bet in a mere 2 days. But even if you don't hear any jokes coming out of his mouth for the whole 25 minutes, Matthew Perry's physical comedic timing will have you in splits in no time.

3. The one where Chandler roasts Joey

Episode number: Season 7, Episode 15

Title: The One With Joey's New Brain

Joey might be one of the best friends you can possibly have, but when it comes to the brains, let's just say he's not the sharpest tool in the shed. So when he comes running to the group to inform them that his Days of Our Lives character is going to make a comeback after being in a coma through a brain transplant; Chandler doesn't let the opportunity go. Tribbiani exclaims, "I'm getting a new brain!" to which his former flatmate replies, "So great things are happening at work AND your personal life!"

Advertisement

2. The one where Donald Trump wanted his Blue Blazer Black

Episode number: Season 4, Episode 11

Title: The One With Phoebe's Uterus

Chandler might be one of the funniest people in the show, but everyone makes mistakes once in a while. But if you're with your friends, you know even the smallest slip of the tongue will be used against you. That's exactly what happened here. As Joey came in enthusiastically wearing a blue blazer, Bing's joke became a bit of a tongue twister. He said, "Donald Trump wants his Blue Blazer Black," even though he quickly corrected himself, the rest of the cast took the mistake and made it into a hilarious group improvised scene.

1. The one where Chandler bangs his head with the cabinet

Episode number: Season 4, Episode 3

Title: The One With the 'Cuffs

In this episode, Chandler not only finds himself cuffed to a cabinet in Rachel's boss' office, but he also finds himself cuffed half naked. Now you might think this is the funny part of the scene, but it really becomes absolutely 'rolling off the couch' hilarious when Matthew Perry while acting in a fit of rage, bangs the cabinet his hand is cuffed to, right into the back of his head. The scene is completely improvised, as Jennifer Aniston truly looks horrified at the moment.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry in FRIENDS: 6 moments where Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani were nothing short of best-friends goals