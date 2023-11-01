Matthew Perry in FRIENDS: Exploring 5 reasons why Chandler Bing should’ve ended up with Janice

Friends, the iconic sitcom, has had an influence unlike any other. Generation after generation has been obsessed with it, and it is still the pinnacle of binge-watching shows. Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Ross (David Schwimmer), Monica (Courtney Cox), and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) entertained audiences with their shenanigans. Friends had a fan base unparalleled by any other television show. Even now, a younger audience is infatuated with the show and adores the characters.

Friends, based on a group of friends living in Manhattan, didn't have many additional series regulars save for the six members of the Central Perk gang (and Gunther). However, there was one person who appeared almost every time Chandler's life began to improve: Janice.

Janice's relationship with the gang, and more notably, Chandler, brought a surprisingly engaging and in-depth subplot to the show, with her character receiving a fairly complete story arc for a recurrent character who only appeared in 20 of the show's 236 episodes. While all that is true, she did not end up with Chandler. After the untimely demise of Matthew Perry, we are looking back on five reasons why Janice and Chandler should have been together.

Janice and Chandler both used expressions frequently

Oh my god! Could this answer be any more accurate? Chandler's demeanor was characterized by the fact that he accentuated practically everything he said during the episode (often to underline the punchline of a joke he was telling).

They even had an entire episode where the rest of the gang mocked him for it. As it turned out, the woman he eventually despised at the conclusion of the series was very much like Chandler in that regard since every word she said was whiny and emphasized dramatically.

The one where Chandler wanted to stay with Janice

Even though Chandler ended up with Monica, neither member of the Friends power couple believed that they were soulmates or destined to end up together, and audiences should never forget that Chandler wanted to end up with Janice at one point.

It happened in season 3 when Janice was going through a divorce and intended to leave Chandler to return to her husband. But then Chandler urged Janice to stay to the extent of snatching her high heel. Chandler couldn’t bear her once she returned, but there was a brief period when he actually wanted to be with Janice forever.

Chandler and Janice could’ve had biological kids

Monica and Chandler, the show’s iconic pair as well as one of the finest duos of the group, couldn’t biologically have children together, which was one of the most emotional and heartbreaking side tales of the Friends series.

However, we know Janice was able to produce children since she did so with other men during the show. True, Chandler was infertile as well, but 1 out of 2 probability is better than 0 out of 2.

Janice kept returning to Chandler’s life

Friends, like many other series, showed us the importance of meeting the right person at the wrong time. For Chandler, it looked like that meant Janice because she kept appearing no matter where he went. It wasn’t fair to Monica because she lived across the hall, and they were always hanging together regardless. When it came to Janice, however, Chandler had absolutely no hiding spot because she appeared in every show season.

Chandler’s iconic jokes combined with Janice’s laugh

Even if Chandler eventually got to the point where kissing Janice made his testicles shoot up into his stomach, they were perhaps the best match for one another for one simple reason: Chandler's abundance of jokes paired with Janice's chuckle.

As previously said, Chandler appeared to actually love Janice at one point, as seen by her distinctive nasally, cackling laugh. If everything had stayed the same and the pair had never broken up, it's safe to say they could've kept each other entertained for the rest of their lives.

