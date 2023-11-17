Matthew Perry: Life and Legacy; VH1 to honor FRIENDS actor's legacy

Matthew Perry’s untimely death on Oct 28, came as a shock for everyone who knew him and watched his work over the years. The actor was beloved all around the world for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, FRIENDS.

To honor the life and career of the beloved actor, VH1 aired a special episode to honor the life and career of the late actor.

Matthew Perry: Life and Legacy on VH1

Matthew Perry’s death came as an absolute shock for everyone around the world. The FRIENDS actor’s demise made headlines all over the world, with fans of his work paying great tributes to him. VH1 aired a special episode titled, Matthew Perry: Life and Legacy on Nov 7, with the intention of shedding light on the work that was done by the late actor in the field of arts as well as his continued support for those battling with addiction.

The special treated the fans to an unseen side of Matthew Perry’s life that told the story of a complicated man who had a somewhat turbulent life. The show also gave the fans a look at behind the scenes of some of the actor’s most famous projects which helped cement his name as a legitimate star of comedy.

Apart from FRIENDS, Matthew Perry also starred in some other projects such as The Whole Nine Yards, Fools Rush In, Three To Tango and 17 Again.

Matthew Perry’s untimely death that shocked everyone

Matthew Perry was found dead in his hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. The news of his death was followed by outpouring of emotions from friends and fans alike.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the joint statement from his FRIENDS castmates read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Matthew Perry had revealed in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and Big Terrible Thing that he would like to be remembered by the work he did for the betterment of fellow addicts after struggling with the disease himself for many years. The Matthew Perry Foundations was set up by his close ones on Nov 3, in order to honor the late actor’s continued efforts for addicts.

