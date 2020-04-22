X
Matthew Perry Is Quarantine Baking and he's eating them without pants

Actor Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom "Friends", has been spending some time in kitchen amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Taking to social media, Matthew posted a picture of cookies that he baked himself. More than the tempting cookies, it's his caption that grabbed attention of his fans.

Revealing a bit of the trademark Chandler Bing wry humour, Perry wrote: "I made these by the way. Also, I am not wearing any pants. Getting Ready for some serious nude eating," he wrote.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I made these by the way. Also I’m not wearing any pants. #gettingreadyforsomeseriousnudeeating

A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4) on

On the work front, Matthew and his other "Friends" co-stars -- Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc -- will be soon seen in a "Friends" reunion special.

Also Read Matthew Perry channels Chandler's pink bunny from Friends to wish fans on Easter

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

