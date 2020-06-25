Matthew Perry REACTS in the most Chandler Bing way to David Beckham donning a Friends tee: He has good taste

Matthew Perry was impressed with David Beckham as the latter wore a Friends tee featuring Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani. The 50-year-old actor reposted David and Victoria Beckham's photo on his Instagram page with a witty caption.

It's not just millions and millions of common folk that are fans of the iconic series, Friends, but even celebrities can't get enough of the beloved classic. In case you were living under a rock, Friends aired from 1994-2004 and made household names out of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Matthew, who recently joined the Instagram bandwagon, has been posting Friends references from time to time, much to the joy of Chandler Bing stans.

David Beckham had taken to his Instagram page several hours back and posted a snap from his afternoon walk with Victoria Beckham. What caught Friends fans and Perry's attention was the tee David was sporting. The funky t-shirt had a legendary picture of Chandler and Joey Tribbiani from Friends Season 3 Episode 2 - The One Where No One's Ready. We all remember that memorable episode when the best friends had a major fight over a seat on the couch which escalated to Joey wearing all of Chandler's clothes. The 50-year-old actor took to his Instagram page to repost Beckham's selfie with the caption, "This guy has really good taste. Whoever that is," and clarified, "Guys, I know who it is! I was just joking."

The 45-year-old footballer's son Cruz Beckham replied to Matthew, "Guess who bought him the shirt?," while David commented, "Yes @cruzbeckham got me the shirt but could I be wearing any more clothes @mattyperry4," referencing the famous Friends dialogue.

Check out Matthew Perry's IG post on David Beckham wearing a Friends tee below:

Could we be more excited?!

These kinds of unexpected celebrity reactions are such a joy! We're glad to know the Beckhams too are Friends fans like us!

