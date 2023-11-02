Matthew Perry revealed it was a 'dream come true' for him to host Saturday Night Live in BTS video

When the topic of the best entertainment show arises, one show that immediately springs to mind is " FRIENDS ," along with its beloved characters. However, Hollywood was recently stunned by the news of the passing of the talented actor and comedian, Matthew Perry , at the age of 54. Fans and fellow actors are still reeling from the shock, and the entire internet is flooded with tributes to the late, great actor, including his work and behind-the-scenes moments.

While fans are well-acquainted with his contributions to the entertainment industry, only a select few are aware that Matthew Perry once made his debut on "Saturday Night Live" back in 1997. The actor also shared his experiences during an interview with ET when he hosted the show.

The sketch comedy show of Matthew Perry

In the memorable SNL skit that includes talented cast members such as Norm MacDonald, Cheri Oteri, Ana Gasteyer, Will Ferrell, and Tim Meadows, Perry takes on the role of an instructor leading a "Sarcasm 101" class filled with enthusiastic students.

While a couple of them make valiant attempts, none can quite match Perry's skillful delivery of humor through dry inflection and his trademark raised eyebrow. It's noteworthy that in this particular sketch, Matthew Perry humorously portrays Joey, a character made famous by his friend and fellow actor Matt LeBlanc, while Colin Quinn assumes the role of a gay version of Chandler.

Matthew Perry’s views on the sketch comedy show

Matthew Perry engaged in a conversation with ET during his inaugural hosting gig on ' Saturday Night Live ' in 1997 in which the actor delved into his experience as a part of the sketch comedy show, describing it as a 'dream come true' and highlighting both its similarities and distinctions from his time on 'Friends.'

Additionally, Matthew disclosed his plans for celebrity impressions on the show, which included impersonating one of his 'Friends' co-stars, Matt LeBlanc , as he expertly portrayed Joey Tribbiani in a parody sketch about the popular sitcom. Furthermore, the 'SNL' cast members also shared their thoughts on collaborating with Matthew, offering an exclusive glimpse into his rehearsal for a skit with Will Ferrell.

