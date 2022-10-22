Matthew Perry reveals THIS Friends co-star 'reached out the most' during his battle with addiction

Matthew Perry is coming clean, like never before, in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, set to come out on October 28. It's his battle with addiction, in particular, that is highlighted in the highly-awaited, upcoming book. Moreover, the Friends star sat down for a candid interview with Diana Sawyer, a one-hour special; Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview.

In the emotional promo for Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview - dropping on the same day as Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, i.e. October 28 - Matthew Perry finally tells us all the turbulent story behind his smile that made millions and millions laugh out loud. Recalling his troubled days in the intimate conversation, the 53-year-old actor also revealed who the one Friends co-star was that reached out the most, even calling him out for his drinking, and for whom he is "really grateful."

Matthew Perry: Jennifer Aniston "Reached Out the Most"

Matthew Perry's addiction battle was witnessed during his extreme physical transformation, between seasons change of Friends. While speaking with Diana Sawyer, Mattew got teary-eyed discussing his Friends co-stars, who were there for him during such a hard time. It was Jennifer Aniston or Jenny, as Matthew calls her, who once confronted him: "We know you're drinking."

"Imagine how scary a moment that was," Matthew Perry acknowledged before thanking Jennifer Aniston: "She was the one that reached out the most. I'm really grateful to her for that."

Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston are "friends" not just on-screen, but off-screen, too!

Matthew Perry Recalls Battle With Addiction

"Secrets kill you. Secrets kill people like me," Matthew Perry told Diana Sawyer while discussing his drug and alcohol abuse days. At the height of his career, Perry recounted: "At the time I should have been the toast of the town. I was in a dark room meeting nothing but drug dealers and completely alone." Diana noted how he was addicted to "Methadone, Xanax, a full quart of vodka a day" alongside "55 Vicodin a day," as revealed by Perry himself.

Furthermore, Matthew Perry divulged how he was "in a coma and escaped death really narrowly." As for why now is the right time to tell his story, Perry revealed, "It was important to me to do something that would help people." Nevertheless, if there's one thing that's never changed with Matthew Perry, it's his unbridled wit. When Diana Sawyer commented, "Let's do it again," Matthew quipped, "Yeah, let's do it again tomorrow. [Diana joked, "Oh! Only different."] Yeah. But ask the same questions. [both laugh]"