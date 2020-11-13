  1. Home
Matthew Perry REVEALS when Friends Reunion special will be filmed: We have a busy year coming up

In a recent tweet to leave Friends fans majorly excited, Matthew Perry disclosed when the beloved cast is scheduled to film the highly-awaited reunion special. Check out Matthew's tweet reveal below.
Matthew Perry revealed Friends Reunion is scheduled for March 2021Matthew Perry REVEALS when Friends Reunion special will be filmed: We have a busy year coming up
2020 was supposed to be the year when the Friends cast; Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, were set to reunite for a Friends Reunion special. The chosen dates were March 23-24 as the cast was going to come together under the same roof at the series' original soundstage, Stage 24 at the Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles, California. Then COVID-19 struck!

Since the first delay, various reports suggested that the team is waiting it out to see if they want to opt for a virtual reunion which the Friends cast and creators were firmly against because they wanted the same studio audience ambience which Friends got during the filming of the 236 episodes. Now, thanks to Perry, we have an idea on when the beloved Friends cast will reunite for the reunion special. Taking to his Twitter page, Matthew shared that filming for Friends Reunion is currently scheduled for March 2021, which marks a literal one year difference from the original shoot dates.

Check out Matthew Perry's tweet on the new scheduled filming month for Friends Reunion special below:

Matthew tweeted, "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

Thanks to the Friends cast, we now have something to look forward to in 2021!

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston REVEALS she watched Friends bloopers with Courteney Cox; Lisa Kudrow gives update on reunion

In a recent interview with Deadline, Jennifer revealed why she felt the Friends Reunion delay actually had a silver lining. "It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys," Aniston shared adding a positive spin to an unfortunate situation.

Credits :Matthew Perry's Twitter

