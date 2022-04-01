Matthew Perry sends love to Bruce Willis amid aphasia diagnosis: You will remain in my prayers for a long time

Matthew Perry shared a sweet post for good friend and Whole Nine Yards co-star Bruce Willis after it was recently announced that the actor was retiring from acting following his aphasia diagnosis. The Friends star tweeted his reaction to Willis' diagnosis as he mentioned he will be praying for Bruce's recovery and even called him the "coolest man."

Mattew Perry worked with Bruce Willis on 2000's Whole Nine Yards and the latter also appeared in a cameo role on Friends. It has been known that Perry and Willis have been close for years and hence Matthew took to social media to send love for the Die Hard star in a sweet note that spoke about their friendship.

He wrote, "Dear Bruce Willis, I'm so sorry to hear what you are going through, but you're still the coolest man I've met in my entire life. You will remain in my prayers for a long long time. Maybe we should get together and watch the whole 10 yards and get a couple of hours of sleep."

Check out Matthew Perry's tweet here:

In his message, Matthew also joked about the duo's film, Whole 10 Yards which was a sequel to their 2000 film. Apart from these films, the duo also teamed up for another project which was Willis' family film The Kid where Perry played an uncredited role.

After Bruce's family shared a note explaining the actor's diagnosis on Wednesday, fans poured in supportive messages for the actor on social media. Also, the actor's industry friends such as Haley Joel Osment, director M. Night Shyamalan sent their support and positive messages.

