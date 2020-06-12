Matthew Perry shares a 'FRIENDly' reminder about Coronavirus; Says it 'is still very much with us'

Matthew Perry has a piece of FRIENDly advice for netizens stepping out amidst Coronavirus crisis.

FRIENDS alum Matthew Perry is here to share a reminder about COVID-19 situation and could he 'BE' anymore serious? The 50-year-old who is best known for playing Chandler Bing in popular sitcom FRIENDS took to his Instagram handle a few hours ago to warn the netizens about Coronavirus' existence. Matthew Perry has a witty sense of humour for real. He often shares his opinions about real-life situations using jokes and FRIENDS references and makes the fans roll over with laughter.

Referring to people not following social distancing norms after the lockdown, Matthew Perry wrote, "Just a FRIENDly reminder that Covid is still very much with us. Nothing has changed when it comes to that. Just because bars and restaurants are opening up, it does not mean that they are safe." He shared a scenic picture of beachside and warned fans to stay homes even after the lockdown has ended.

Check it out:

In April, Matthew Perry gave a dose of his sarcasm and humour to fans and posted about the Coronavirus situation across the globe. "Could we BE in any more of a pandemic?" Matthew Perry wrote reiterating his iconic dialogue from the 10 season-long show. To our surprise, his FRIENDS co-star Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel Green in the show also joined the fun banter and made another FRIENDS reference. She shared a still of Chandler and Joey (played by Matt LeBlanc) from the show where Joey says "No. Inside good. Outside bad" and it couldn't be more relatable.

