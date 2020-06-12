  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Matthew Perry shares a 'FRIENDly' reminder about Coronavirus; Says it 'is still very much with us'

Matthew Perry has a piece of FRIENDly advice for netizens stepping out amidst Coronavirus crisis.
2824 reads Mumbai
Matthew Perry shares a 'FRIENDly' reminder about Coronavirus; Says it 'is still very much with us'Matthew Perry shares a 'FRIENDly' reminder about Coronavirus; Says it 'is still very much with us'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

FRIENDS alum Matthew Perry is here to share a reminder about COVID-19 situation and could he 'BE' anymore serious? The 50-year-old who is best known for playing Chandler Bing in popular sitcom FRIENDS took to his Instagram handle a few hours ago to warn the netizens about Coronavirus' existence. Matthew Perry has a witty sense of humour for real. He often shares his opinions about real-life situations using jokes and FRIENDS references and makes the fans roll over with laughter.

Referring to people not following social distancing norms after the lockdown, Matthew Perry wrote, "Just a FRIENDly reminder that Covid is still very much with us. Nothing has changed when it comes to that. Just because bars and restaurants are opening up, it does not mean that they are safe." He shared a scenic picture of beachside and warned fans to stay homes even after the lockdown has ended. 

Check it out:

In April, Matthew Perry gave a dose of his sarcasm and humour to fans and posted about the Coronavirus situation across the globe. "Could we BE in any more of a pandemic?" Matthew Perry wrote reiterating his iconic dialogue from the 10 season-long show. To our surprise, his FRIENDS co-star Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel Green in the show also joined the fun banter and made another FRIENDS reference. She shared a still of Chandler and Joey (played by Matt LeBlanc) from the show where Joey says "No. Inside good. Outside bad" and it couldn't be more relatable.

Also Read: Friends star Matthew Perry has the most Chandler Bing REACTION to Courteney Cox's 'social distancing' video

Credits :InstagramGetty Images

Latest Videos
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement