Matthew Perry teases 'Big News Coming' and Friends fans have a hysterical meltdown

Matthew Perry, who immortalised Chandler Bing in Friends, took to his Twitter page to reveal that some big news was on its way. Friends fans collectively went on a hysterical meltdown and started theorising on what the big news could be.

In 2019, Jennifer Aniston broke the Internet for not only making her successful Instagram debut but also posted the Friends reunion picture that had millions and millions of hearts melting all around the world. It was the apt photo to celebrate 25 years since the debut of the iconic sitcom, which is still very much relatable for fans even today. Furthermore, a Friends reunion special is also in the works, albeit an unscripted one and will include the titular six actors - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Matthew, in particular, has been away from the public eye, with his last big role being Oscar Madison in the CBS show The Odd Couple, with Thomas Lennon as Felix Unger. It was a short-lived sitcom with just three seasons. Taking to his Twitter account recently, Perry recently tweeted three simple words - "Big news coming..." and Friends fans had a collective, hysterical meltdown and instantly started adding their own theories on what the 50-year-old actor could be referring to. Beware of all the Chandler Bing references!

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Matthew Perry's vague tweet below:

Please say it’s a Friends Reunion!?!? pic.twitter.com/4uezDbxeyJ — Momma Rach (@rkirk316) February 5, 2020

could you BE anymore vague? — nicole (@anistonily) February 5, 2020

could there BE a better response than this? — (@fennerdoodle) February 5, 2020

I HOPE AND PRAY ITS A NEW PROJECT OMG — shay ♡ (@hicourteneyily) February 5, 2020

Oh please say you'll be gracing tv with your presence again. I have missed you! — Traci (@WisteriaSky233) February 5, 2020

FRIENDS REUNION?? — Felps (@flpjrdm) February 5, 2020

do you go to Instagram? PLEASE SAY YESS pic.twitter.com/MjJqzt6c6E — ma ya. (@mayamalheiros) February 5, 2020

What do you think Matthew Perry's big news is?

Meanwhile, when asked about the upcoming Friends reunion special, Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment shared with The Hollywood Reporter, "I got [the cast] to do the James Burrows tribute special when I was at NBC. And all I will say is, 'We're talking about it.' We've been drilling down on what it could be and trying to see if everybody's really on board and interested. And if so, can we make the right deals for everybody. We're starting it as a special."

