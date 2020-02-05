Matthew Perry teases 'Big News Coming' and Friends fans have a hysterical meltdown
In 2019, Jennifer Aniston broke the Internet for not only making her successful Instagram debut but also posted the Friends reunion picture that had millions and millions of hearts melting all around the world. It was the apt photo to celebrate 25 years since the debut of the iconic sitcom, which is still very much relatable for fans even today. Furthermore, a Friends reunion special is also in the works, albeit an unscripted one and will include the titular six actors - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.
Matthew, in particular, has been away from the public eye, with his last big role being Oscar Madison in the CBS show The Odd Couple, with Thomas Lennon as Felix Unger. It was a short-lived sitcom with just three seasons. Taking to his Twitter account recently, Perry recently tweeted three simple words - "Big news coming..." and Friends fans had a collective, hysterical meltdown and instantly started adding their own theories on what the 50-year-old actor could be referring to. Beware of all the Chandler Bing references!
Check out how Twitterati reacted to Matthew Perry's vague tweet below:
What do you think Matthew Perry's big news is? Let us know your views in the comments section below.
Meanwhile, when asked about the upcoming Friends reunion special, Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment shared with The Hollywood Reporter, "I got [the cast] to do the James Burrows tribute special when I was at NBC. And all I will say is, 'We're talking about it.' We've been drilling down on what it could be and trying to see if everybody's really on board and interested. And if so, can we make the right deals for everybody. We're starting it as a special."
