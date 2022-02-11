Matthew Perry unveils FIRST LOOK of his memoir; Friends' Janice aka Maggie Wheeler sends love

Mattew Perry took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first look of his upcoming memoir titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. The Friends actor's autobiography is set to be released this fall by Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan. With his new Instagram post, the actor also revealed the release date of the book which is set to hit the bookshelves.

Taking to Instagram, Perry along with the cover of his upcoming memoir wrote, "So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop-up book."

While the actor received a lot of congratulatory messages from his fans, his Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler who famously played Janice on the show also left a comment as she dropped a string of heart emojis to cheer Perry for his upcoming memoir.

Check out Matthew Perry's post HERE

In the book, Schwimmer is expected to talk about several things including his career on Friends. The actor famously played Chandler Bing on Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 alongside starred Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Perry's new memoir is all set to release on November 1, 2022. Fans reacted to Matthew's memoir announcement in Chandler style as they commented saying, "Could we BE any more excited."

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston reacts to co star Matthew Perry’s ‘anxiety and self-torture’ on the Friends sets