Matthew Perry was spotted with a mystery woman the day before his death, report says

One of the most startling events of 2023 is the passing of the cherished actor from FRIENDS, Matthew Perry . It's truly difficult for fans of the series to come to terms with the fact that Perry is no longer with us. FRIENDS isn't just seen as a mere source of entertainment; it's an emotional connection, and the cast members continue to hold a special place in the hearts of its fans.

Shortly after the news of Matthew Perry's passing broke, numerous reports also surfaced, hinting at possible revelations about the late, esteemed actor. According to the most recent reports, Matthew Perry was last seen having dinner with an unidentified woman. Here’s the complete story.

Everything you need to know about Matthew Perry and the mystery woman

According to TMZ's October 31st report , pictures of the former Friends star were purportedly captured on October 27, just one day before his passing. While dining in Los Angeles, Matthew had a meal in the company of an unidentified woman and seemed engrossed in a profound discussion.

Sources also hinted that the late 54-year-old actor was allegedly so engaged in conversation with the woman that he hardly touched his beverage or food. Witnesses noted that Matthew appeared to be in high spirits during the outing and spent more than an hour at the Hotel Bel-Air before leaving with his companion.

More about Matthew Perry and the unidentified woman

According to the reports, Matthew was seen wearing a black long-sleeved top, while the woman was dressed in a blue t-shirt and white trousers. They were seated across from each other during their meal and didn't have any other friends with them. In the pictures, the two were seen enjoying beverages, but there were no images of their food.

The well-known actor from the TV show FRIENDS was tragically discovered deceased at his Los Angeles residence on October 28. His assistant apparently found Matthew unresponsive in his jacuzzi at that time. While the official cause of Matthew's death has not been disclosed, several reports state that authorities suspect he may have drowned.

Matthew, at the age of 54, has enjoyed a successful career, contributing to popular television shows and films such as FRIENDS, 17 Again, Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, and numerous others.

