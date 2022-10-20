Matthew Perry's confessions on Friends cast, near-death experience, sobriety and more

Matthew Perry is all set to tell his story in upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing which releases on November 1. The Friends star who received global fandom after starring as Chandler Bing has had a tough Hollywood journey. Perry has always been vocal about his addiction struggle and through his book he plans to help others.

Ahead of his memoir's release, Matthew spoke to People about what his intent has been while writing the book and the actor maintained that he was "pretty sure" it would help people. Although writing the same wasn't all that easy as Perry revealed how he had to wait until he was "safely sober" to pen down all that he has been through and share his life experiences. The memoir will have the actor detailing shocking incidents from his life as he digs deep into his alcoholism and addiction struggle that he was dealing with while also working one of the most-loved sitcoms in the world.

Undergoing a near-death experience

As reported by People, Matthew in his memoir reveals how survived a near-death experience a few years ago. The actor opens up about spending weeks fighting for his life after his colon burst from opioid overuse. He details spending two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months following the incident. Perry mentions the doctors had told his family that he had a 2 per cent chance of live.

While the actor did not state the amount of time he has been sober for, he did get candid about his relapses and has been to rehab 15 times over the years. The actor maintained that he is "pretty healthy now." Matthew also admitted that he has had 14 surgeries on his stomach so far, saying, "That's a lot of reminders to stay sober."

Friends cast being supportive

Matthew was 24 when he was cast on Friends and while his onscreen character could crack a joke through any situation, the same wasn't the case offscreen as it was previously revealed by the actor himself on Friends reunion how he stressed about not landing his jokes. Speaking about his addiction during his time on Friends, the actor revealed that Season 9 was special since he sober all the way through it and it was also the same season that won him an award nomination.

Although recalling his worst time during Friends, Perry said he was taking 55 Vicodin a day and was down to 128 pounds. Amid his most tough phase as well, the actor revealed how the Friends cast including Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow stood by him. He said, "It's like penguins. Penguins, in nature, when one is sick, or when one is very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up. They walk around it until that penguin can walk on its own. That's kind of what the cast did for me", via People.

Past romances

Matthew Perry's relationship history has consisted of some high-profile names including the likes of Lizzy Caplan, Yasmine Bleeth and Julia Roberts. Although the actor reveals how terrified he was to be in relationships and also was the one to end them all in most cases. Opening up on what led him to end his own relationships and also break off an engagement, the actor told People, "I left first because I thought they were going to annihilate me." The actor also admitted that he had "tremendous fear" when it comes to love but he has now overcome the same.

The actor is now open to a new romance and is looking for a partner who will be "self-supporting." Speaking about having an ill experience in his past, the actor added, "I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me." Getting candid about the ideal traits he would look for in his partner, the actor said he would go for someone with a sense of humour, and is beautiful inside and out, "somebody who can have a back and forth with me."

On embracing fatherhood in future

Matthew also revealed that while he is open to starting new relationships now since he feels confident and isn't afraid to love anymore, he has also given a thought about embracing fatherhood in future. The 53-year-old actor believes that he will be great at being a dad. Speaking about his love for children, Perry said, "I grew up with a lot of little kids around me, and that's probably why, but I can't wait."