Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancée Molly Hurwitz talks about him rediscovering 'his brilliance' while watching FRIENDS

Matthew Perry's ex-fiance Molly Hurwitz is opening up about the star's passing for the first time. She and Perry were together from 2018 to 2021 before they decided to go their separate ways. Molly penned a heartfelt letter to her ex-fiance, and in the process revealed something new, about the actor to the world. Here's what she had to say.

Molly Hurwitz opens up about Matthew Perry

Molly posted an emotional note on her Instagram. She wrote, "He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented." Hurwitz opened up about a behind-the-scenes titbit before Friends: Reunion episode. She revealed, "As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together." Reportedly Matthew was blown away by his performance in the show. Molly said he would say things like, "Fuck, I was so good!!!… See what I did there???" She added, "We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connects us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical."

The 32-year-old confessed that it wasn't all laughs and rainbows for the couple, saying, "But, I knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known." She continued, "No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."

Reportedly Al-Anon helped her deal better with the FRIENDS star's drug rehabilitation process. She concluded note saying, "Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication)."

FRIENDS co-stars put out a statement

Matthew Perry's co-stars Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow put a joint statement addressing their dear friends' passing. The message given to People Magazine read, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family." The actors explained they needed time "to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." They ended the message by sending out condolences to everyone grieving Perry's loss around the world.

