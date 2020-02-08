Matthew Perry's first Instagram post would make his Friends character Chandler Bing proud

Matthew Perry was the last Friends star to join Instagram recently and his first IG post is an ode to his iconic screen persona, Chandler Bing. Check out the Chandler inspired first Instagram post by Matthew below.

In 2019, Jennifer Aniston broke the Internet with her Instagram debut and further won hearts with a Friends 25th anniversary reunion photo, which helped the actress make it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the fastest one million followers (5 hours and 16 minutes), beating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (5 hours 45 minutes). She became the fifth Friends cast member to get into the Instagram bandwagon (after Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer), leaving only Matthew Perry as the solo survivor. Alas, 2020 proved lucky for Friends fans as Matthew recently joined Instagram thus completing the pack.

We had to wait sometime before Perry decided to put his first post, but we can say for sure that it was worth! A few hours back, the 50-year-old actor paid homage to his beloved, iconic character Chandler Bing and decided to use his reference as his first official IG post. Taking a GIF of Chandler dancing awkwardly in Season 5, Episode 17, The One with Rachel's Inadvertent Kiss, Matthew shows his reluctant excitement to joining the IG family.

Check out Matthew Perry's first-ever Instagram post below:

Matthew wrote, "This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go..."

Instagram's official account couldn't help but make a Friends reference as they commented on Perry's IG post, "The one where we’re jumping for joy."

Meanwhile, the six cast members will be a part of a Friends reunion special on HBO Max and are reportedly making USD 3-4 million each.

