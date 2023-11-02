Matthew Perry’s former assistant Briana Brancato expresses her 'deepest gratitude' to FRIENDS actor

Matthew Perry had said that he'd like to be known for helping people after he was gone. And so far as it turns out, he was right. From posts to tributes have been dropping in from all around the world thanking him for helping them through his beloved character Chalder Bing on FRIENDS or through openly sharing his battle with substance abuse. His former assistant has joined the list, thanking Perry for changing her life in her tribute to him.

Briana Brancato pays tribute to Matthew Perry

Brancato took to her Instagram to detail her journey with Perry through the 7 years she's worked for him. She wrote, "I've expressed my deepest gratitude to him on numerous occasions, not only for guiding me into a career I cherish but also for allowing me to take care of him for 7 years." Briana reminisced about how Perry took her on a "remarkable journey."

She informed the fans she was grieving his death, but also looking fondly upon all the memories they've had together. She added, "My heart is heavy, but celebrating my memories is the most profound way to honor his legacy." The personal trainer concluded her emotional post saying, "I hope that up there, in the great beyond, Mattman is sending us signs. We truly need them. You'll forever be in my heart. I love you Matty."

How did Briana Brancato meet Matthew Perry?

In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed he met Bianca while he was in rehab. Though it must be noted, that he doesn't actually use her real name in the book, but rather he refers to her as Erin. He wrote, "I’d met her two years earlier, at another rehab where she had been working at the time. I didn’t get sober back then, but I saw how wonderful she was in every way." Which reportedly led to the actor hiring her as his personal assistant, the 17 Again actor went on to claim she became his "best friend."

Meanwhile, Matthew went on to reveal how she saved his life in 2019 by sneaking him out of the rehab, when his "insides exploded." Reportedly she took on the night shift for the 5 months, the actor was in the hospital.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry's co-star Bradley Whitford says FREINDS actor had 'joyous brain'; calls him 'fountain of light'