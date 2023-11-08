Matthew Perry’s friends and family announce a foundation in honor of his legacy to help others

Matthew Perry, best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV show Friends, tragically passed away on October 28, 2023. His death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, and now, a week after his passing, Perry's friends and family have made a heartfelt announcement: the establishment of the Matthew Perry Foundation. This charitable foundation is dedicated to helping those who are grappling with the complex and often devastating challenges of substance abuse, a cause that was paramount to Perry.

The Matthew Perry Foundation emerges as a testament to the enduring commitment Matthew Perry had in his life, a commitment to helping others who battled addiction. Perry was open about his struggles with substance abuse, making this cause deeply personal to him.

In a statement shared with ET , the foundation's officials expressed the mission of the organization: "The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction. It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible."

Matthew Perry wished to be remembered for his advocacy for addiction after his death

Matthew Perry's lifelong advocacy for drug and alcohol recovery programs was an integral part of his identity. He faced his battle with substance abuse for a significant portion of his life. In a November 2022 interview on the Q with Tom Power podcast, Perry voiced his desire to be remembered after he died for his role in helping others as much as for his acting career. “I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker,” he stated.

Perry shared, “The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it. And I've said this for a long time: when I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned — I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."

He emphasized that his ultimate legacy was about helping people. "His paramount thing is that he wants to help people," said Perry regarding how he hoped people would remember him after his passing. "That's what I want."

