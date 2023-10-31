Matthew Perry’s FRIENDS co-star Lisa Kudrow is not adopting his dog despite reports because of THIS reason

A report recently suggested that after Matthew Perry's passing, his dog would find a new home with his Friends co-star, Lisa Kudrow. However, a reliable source has confirmed to PEOPLE that these reports are not true. The truth is that Matthew Perry did not have a dog before his sudden demise.

A Dog in the Past

Perry had been a devoted dog owner to a doodle mix named Alfred, which he shared with his former partner, Molly Hurwitz. Their relationship began in 2018, leading to an engagement in November 2020, but ultimately they parted ways in June 2021. Since their separation, Alfred can be seen on Hurwitz's Instagram.

Molly Hurwitz shares fond memories of Matthew Perry

On Monday, Molly Hurwitz paid tribute to Matthew Perry with a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on the profound impact he had on her life. She expressed that no one had influenced her adult life more than Perry. In the wake of Perry's tragic loss, Kudrow and her fellow 'Friends' cast members—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer—issued a joint statement to PEOPLE. The statement read, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continues. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Matthew Perry had previously opened up about their strong friendship with the FRIENDS actors and how they supported him through his struggles with substance abuse. In a PEOPLE cover story interview from October 2022, he likened their support to a protective circle, much like penguins that rally around an injured or sick member of their group. Perry's death has been confirmed by his family, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office is awaiting the results of a toxicology report following the completion of an autopsy.

