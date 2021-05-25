Matthew Perry's Friends themed merchandise gets slammed by fans who call him out for being insensitive

Matthew Perry, who played the affable and lovable Chandler on the hit sitcom Friends, has released some new Friends-themed merchandise.

Matthew Perry is not impressing fans ahead of the Friends reunion. Turns out, the actor who played the affable and lovable Chandler on the hit sitcom, has released some new Friends-themed merchandise. However, fans were not quite happy about it. Taking to social media, Matthew shared a photo of himself wearing a Friends-themed T-shirt which read, "Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt. Shop the entire collection at http://represent.com/matthewperry Only available for a limited time."

Netizens slammed the actor for using the pandemic and Covid 19 to make an insensitive T-shirt slogan. In Chandler's style, one netizen responded, "Making money from a t-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste. Could I BE any more annoyed." While another wrote, "YES! glad you are fully vaccinated! and thanks for sharing... we have to wait and be patient here in Europe."

Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt. Shop the entire collection at https://t.co/WzJDsPVqFX Only available for a limited time pic.twitter.com/M2G8hbNV23 — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) May 24, 2021

One netizen noted, "Just propaganda machines for life huh? That’s all celebs are anymore." However, some others were excited for the merchandise and backed the actor by saying that the T-shirt slogan spreads awareness about vaccines. "I'm baffled by how upset ppl are. I'm not and we lost ppl to covid in our family. I think it promotes vaccination which saves lives and helps let those around us know we're vaccinated not anti mask when we're ready to go maskless. All good messages (sic)," wrote one fan.

What are your thoughts on Matthew's new merchandise? Do you think it is insensitive? Let us know in the comments below.

