Matthew Perry's slurring in Friends Reunion trailer due to 'emergency tooth procedure' reveals report

A latest report in The Sun reveals that on the day of filming, Matthew Perry had to undergo an emergency tooth procedure which probably caused a bit of slurring.

The Friends Reunion trailer dropped exactly a week ago and made fans across the globe emotional. While several took social media by storm tweeting about their favourites in the trailer, a section of netizens also raised concerns over Matthew Perry aka Chandler's 'slurry speech'. Even though the actor said only a few words in the trailer, many fans wondered if the slurring had anything to do with Matthew's history of substance abuse.

A latest report in The Sun reveals that it in fact on the day of filming, Matthew had to undergo an emergency tooth procedure which probably caused a bit of slurring. The tabloid's source revealed, "Matthew turned up to the reunion and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day. That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling."

Adding, "He had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech. Obviously no one wants to film after a procedure, but it happened. The feeling was one of huge sympathy for Matthew, especially in recent days given how people have reacted online."

The actor has often been subject to body shame on social media as his photos surface on social media. Matthew is also known to have struggled with drugs for a long time. The source added, "Matthew has told those around him that he is sober, and there is no need to worry."

Friends: The Reunion is all set to air on 27 May. It will be telecast in India simultaneously with the US.

