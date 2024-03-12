Matthew Perry's Will Reveals Executors Of His Estate And $1 Million USD Fund For Trust Named After Woody Allen Character; DEETS

Five months following the passing of the late actor, Matthew Perry, details concerning his will and estate have been disclosed. According to documents obtained by Page Six on Monday, Perry, known for his role in Friends, appointed Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan as co-executors of his $1 million estate within his Alvy Singer Living Trust, a reference to Woody Allen's Annie Hall character.

Details of Matthew Perry's will have surfaced more than four months following his passing at the age of 54. The legal filing reveals that the majority of the beloved Friends actor's belongings will be placed in a trust with a connection to Hollywood's history. Created in 2009, the will specifies Perry's desire to entrust his items to the Alvy Singer Living Trust, seemingly named after Woody Allen's character in Annie Hall.

Named as beneficiaries in the trust are Perry's father, John Perry, his mother, Suzanne Morrison, his half-sister, Caitlin Morrison, and Rachel Dunn. Notably, Perry's will also states that any potential children he might have would not have access to his estate, though the actor never had any children of his own.

The filing further reveals that Perry possessed over $1 million in personal property at the time of his passing, in addition to the assets already placed in the living trust by his executors, Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan.

Ruzan, known as Mike Myers' ex-wife, previously served as the executive producer of the game show Celebrity Liar, where Perry made an appearance in 2010.

How did Matthew Perry die?

Matthew Perry passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at his residence in Los Angeles at the age of 54. According to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to a call reporting a medical emergency at 4:07 p.m. on that day.

In December, an autopsy report obtained by People revealed that Perry's death was attributed to acute effects of ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (a medication for treating opioid use disorder) listed as contributing factors. His death was ruled accidental.

The autopsy indicated that Perry, who had “reportedly been clean for 19 months”, was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, with his most recent treatment occurring just one and a half weeks before his passing. However, the coroner noted that the “the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."

Matthew Perry was most renowned for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the 1990s sitcom, Friends. Throughout his career, he consistently expressed admiration for the role that catapulted him and his fellow cast members, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, to breakout fame.

