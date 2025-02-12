Matthew Rhys To Lead Supernatural Thriller Widow’s Bay With Hiro Murai Directing the Pilot

Emmy winner Matthew Rhys will star in the Apple TV+ drama series Widow's Bay, based on the Australian series of the same name. Katie Dippold, who executive produces and will be the showrunner, will also write the series.

According to Variety, Rhys will have executive producer credits as well as his lead role. The pilot will be directed by and executive produced by Hiro Murai, known for Childish Gambino: This Is America, Guava Island, and more.

The 10-episode series, ordered in September 2024, tracks the skeptical mayor (played by Rhys) of an eerily cursed New England town as he dismisses the supernatural visions of his superstitious residents. Murai co-executive produces the Apple Studios production with Claudia Shin, Carver Karaszewski, and Joanne Toll.

Rhys, an Emmy winner for his role on FX's The Americans, has been in high demand for streaming gigs. He recently wrapped the Netflix limited series The Beast in Me, starring alongside Claire Danes. He will also star in Amazon Prime Video's Silent River, a serial killer thriller also starring John Krasinski.

Rhys also shot BritBox and BBC1 drama Towards Zero, based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name, as well as Hallow Road, a movie featuring Rosamund Pike.

Outside of television, Rhys has had a productive film career, with The Post, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Andy Serkis' Jungle Book on his resume. Rhys also played George Carlin in the biopic Saturday Night starring Jason Reitman.

Before leading the drama series Widow's Bay at Apple TV+, Matthew Rhys starred in the climate change drama Extrapolations.